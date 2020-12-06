Louisiana-Lafayette beats LSU-Shreveport 84-73

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Theo Akwuba and Dou Gueye each had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat LSU-Shreveport 84-73 on Saturday.

Mylik Wilson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Brayan Au also scored 14 for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1).

Kadavion Evans had 24 points and six rebounds for the Pilots.

