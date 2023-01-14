Louisiana-Monroe 61, Texas St. 58

Martin 4-6 0-1 8, Morgan 2-6 0-0 4, Drinnon 2-4 2-2 6, Harrell 5-17 5-6 17, Mason 2-5 3-4 7, Davis 2-5 1-2 6, Ceaser 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Gatkek 1-3 0-0 2, Love 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 11-15 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling