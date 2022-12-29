Louisiana Tech 91, UTSA 69

Diouf 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 2-3 0-0 4, Buggs 6-8 2-3 20, Medor 3-11 1-3 8, Richards 3-9 5-5 13, Czumbel 3-4 1-2 10, Farmer 3-7 3-4 9, Sabally 0-1 2-2 2, Aleu 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 1-4 1, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 15-23 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling