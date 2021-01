LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Theo Akwuba scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and Louisiana survived a near blackout and a missed 3-pointer at the horn to beat Arkansas-Little Rock 66-64 Friday night.

Down by two with 5.2 seconds left and the Trojans preparing for a shot, the main lights in Louisiana's Cajundome went out to leave only dimmed red lights to illuminate the floor.