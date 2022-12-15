Louisville gets first win of season behind Ellis' 30 points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis had career highs of 30 points and 10 assists and Louisville finally won after opening the season with nine losses, beating Western Kentucky 94-83 on Wednesday night to give Kenny Payne his first win as a head coach.
The Cardinals' nine losses were the most to start a season in Atlantic Coast Conference history and completely foreign for a program ranked in the top 15 all-time in winning percentage with eight Final Four appearances and 39 overall in the NCAA Tournament. They've had winning seasons in 73 of the last 77 years.