Louisville overcomes slow start to beat Marist 74-43 DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 10:13 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to help second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters and beat No. 15 seed Marist 74-43 on Monday night in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Despite being one of the top teams in the country, the Cardinals didn’t have much tournament experience. Only the All-American Evans and Mykasa Robinson had played in the NCAAs in a Louisville uniform before Monday.