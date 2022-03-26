Love's big shots lift Carolina past UCLA, into Elite Eight EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 12:11 a.m.
North Carolina's Caleb Love reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina's Brady Manek, right, goes up for a shot against UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina's Caleb Love gets a hug after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) collides with UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) as Armando Bacot (5) and Myles Johnson (15) look on during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, left, goes up for a shot against UCLA's Myles Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
UCLA's Tyger Campbell goes up for a shot past North Carolina's R.J. Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) tries to get past North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
North Carolina's R.J. Davis, from left, and Leaky Black battle for the ball with UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds apart and North Carolina moved within a victory of its 21st Final Four, beating UCLA 73-66 on Friday night in a March Madness matchup of power programs.
Love, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 30 points, including six 3s and two game-clinching free throws with 7.8 seconds left. He scored 27 of Carolina's 45 points in the second half, including one stretch of 10 straight that kept the Tar Heels (27-9) in the game.