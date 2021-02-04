Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71 Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 11:55 p.m.
1 of6 Oregon State's Ethan Thompson (5) shoots over Washington's Quade Green, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Washington's Nate Roberts (1) fights for possession of a rebound with Oregon State's Julien Franklin, left, and Warith Alatishe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Washington's Riley Sorn (52) and Marcus Tsohonis (0) fight with Oregon State's Dearon Tucker (35) for possession of a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Washington's Marcus Tsohonis (0) shoots between Oregon State's Jarod Lucas (2) and Gianni Hunt (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Washington's Riley Sorn, right, catches a pass next to Oregon State's Tariq Silver, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Oregon State's Jarod Lucas (2) shoots over Washington's Hameir Wright (13) as Oregon State's Roman Silva (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington on Thursday night.
Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12 Conference). Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets.