PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas ran for 170 yards and his 8-yard run in overtime lifted Duquesne to a 35-28 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Dukes had the first possession of overtime and turned to Lucas immediately. He had four rushes and one pass reception among Duquesne's five plays. Sacred Heart's possession ended when the Dukes' Jayden Johnson and Jon Muehlbauer stopped Rob McCoy for a loss of 2 yards on fourth down from the 16-yard line.