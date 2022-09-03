Lucy Li starts slow and finishes strong to lead LPGA Tour Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 5:50 p.m.
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open.
Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities.