Lyles throws complete game as Orioles beat Tigers 8-1 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2022
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles avoided their first-ever season sweep by the Detroit Tigers with an 8-1 victory on Wednesday night.
Rookie Gunnar Henderson and two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Detroit dating to last season. Baltimore moved within 4 1/2 games of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race.
TODD KARPOVICH