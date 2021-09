Lyman Hall defeated Shelton 3-1 (25-20, 11-25, 25-19, 27-25) in an SCC girls’ volleyball match.

Mackenzie Grady (6 aces, 13 digs, 24 kills), Shakina Villanegula (33 assists) and Callie Chados (3 aces, 4 kills) led Lyman Hall (3-4).

Shelton (1-5) was paced by Julia Krijgsman (ace, 8 kills, 13 digs) and Esther Park (7 kills, 19 digs).