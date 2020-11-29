https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/MARYLAND-79-MOUNT-ST-MARY-S-61-15761583.php
MARYLAND 79, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|M.Jefferson
|31
|8-9
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|18
|Offurum
|30
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|3
|Opoku
|36
|4-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|10
|Chong Qui
|34
|4-10
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|0
|9
|Gibbs
|34
|5-13
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|3
|19
|Leffew
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Reaves
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Barton
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jefferson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mincey
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|9-11
|6-19
|13
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Gibbs 5-9, Opoku 1-1, Offurum 1-2, Chong Qui 1-3, Reaves 0-1, Leffew 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Jefferson, Opoku).
Turnovers: 8 (Chong Qui 2, Gibbs 2, Leffew, M.Jefferson, Offurum, Opoku).
Steals: 3 (M.Jefferson, Offurum, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamilton
|25
|5-6
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|13
|Marial
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ayala
|31
|6-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|15
|Morsell
|27
|3-5
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|2
|10
|Wiggins
|32
|5-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|12
|Scott
|28
|7-10
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|1
|17
|Smith
|19
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|4
|Hart
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Smart
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-52
|10-10
|5-27
|14
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .596, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hamilton 3-4, Hart 2-4, Scott 1-3, Ayala 1-4, Morsell 0-1, Smart 0-1, Wiggins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Morsell 2, Smith 2, Scott).
Turnovers: 10 (Ayala 2, Hamilton 2, Hart 2, Scott 2, Marial, Smith).
Steals: 4 (Wiggins 2, Ayala, Morsell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mount St. Mary's
|32
|29
|—
|61
|Maryland
|41
|38
|—
|79
.
View Comments