FG FT Reb
MOUNT ST. MARY'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
M.Jefferson 31 8-9 2-2 3-9 0 1 18
Offurum 30 1-7 0-0 0-3 2 4 3
Opoku 36 4-7 1-2 2-4 1 1 10
Chong Qui 34 4-10 0-0 0-0 7 0 9
Gibbs 34 5-13 4-5 0-1 1 3 19
Leffew 18 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Reaves 9 0-1 2-2 0-0 1 1 2
Barton 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
J.Jefferson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mincey 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-51 9-11 6-19 13 12 61

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Gibbs 5-9, Opoku 1-1, Offurum 1-2, Chong Qui 1-3, Reaves 0-1, Leffew 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Jefferson, Opoku).

Turnovers: 8 (Chong Qui 2, Gibbs 2, Leffew, M.Jefferson, Offurum, Opoku).

Steals: 3 (M.Jefferson, Offurum, Reaves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MARYLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hamilton 25 5-6 0-0 0-5 2 3 13
Marial 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Ayala 31 6-9 2-2 0-2 2 0 15
Morsell 27 3-5 4-4 0-4 4 2 10
Wiggins 32 5-11 2-2 1-4 1 1 12
Scott 28 7-10 2-2 3-5 2 1 17
Smith 19 2-2 0-0 0-4 1 4 4
Hart 17 2-5 0-0 1-2 1 2 6
Smart 12 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 31-52 10-10 5-27 14 15 79

Percentages: FG .596, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hamilton 3-4, Hart 2-4, Scott 1-3, Ayala 1-4, Morsell 0-1, Smart 0-1, Wiggins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Morsell 2, Smith 2, Scott).

Turnovers: 10 (Ayala 2, Hamilton 2, Hart 2, Scott 2, Marial, Smith).

Steals: 4 (Wiggins 2, Ayala, Morsell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mount St. Mary's 32 29 61
Maryland 41 38 79

.