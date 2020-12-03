MCNEESE ST. 140, DALLAS CHRISTIAN 37
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Auzenne
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Daniels
|23
|3-8
|0-4
|2-5
|0
|0
|6
|Kari
|11
|1-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Robinson
|21
|1-12
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|3
|Valdes
|18
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Barth
|19
|2-10
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Hobson
|19
|3-8
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|1
|6
|Battles
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Tucker
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Compton
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|7
|Hill
|14
|0-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Ja.Perez
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Perez
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Albert
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Zambili
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-75
|2-9
|12-31
|8
|20
|37
Percentages: FG .200, FT .222.
3-Point Goals: 5-37, .135 (Barth 2-6, Compton 1-5, Kari 1-6, Robinson 1-10, Battles 0-1, Hill 0-1, Ja.Perez 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Hobson 0-2, Valdes 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 3).
Turnovers: 26 (Barth 4, Robinson 4, Battles 3, Compton 3, Daniels 3, Hill 2, Tucker 2, Albert, Hobson, Ja.Perez, Jo.Perez, Valdes).
Steals: 3 (Hobson, Ja.Perez, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Feazell
|22
|6-9
|0-2
|3-13
|2
|4
|12
|Rosario
|18
|5-8
|8-10
|5-12
|0
|0
|18
|Hutchinson
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|2
|Kuxhausen
|15
|9-13
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|28
|Lawson
|16
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|7
|0
|9
|Bush
|19
|4-5
|2-2
|0-0
|10
|2
|13
|Harrell
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|6
|Orlina
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|5
|Scott
|16
|3-6
|3-6
|0-8
|1
|2
|12
|Warren
|16
|4-7
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Palmquist
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Langston
|13
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|12
|Rivas
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|50-84
|19-30
|12-61
|37
|13
|140
Percentages: FG .595, FT .633.
3-Point Goals: 21-39, .538 (Kuxhausen 8-12, Bush 3-3, Scott 3-5, Langston 2-4, Palmquist 2-5, Rivas 1-1, Warren 1-3, Lawson 1-5, Hutchinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Feazell 2, Harrell, Orlina, Rosario).
Turnovers: 10 (Bush 2, Feazell 2, Harrell 2, Rosario 2, Langston, Palmquist).
Steals: 18 (Bush 3, Orlina 3, Rosario 3, Warren 3, Feazell, Harrell, Hutchinson, Lawson, Palmquist, Rivas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas Christian
|15
|22
|—
|37
|McNeese St.
|67
|73
|—
|140
A_353 (8,500).