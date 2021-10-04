MLB .244 batting average worst since '68, up after crackdown RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 2:45 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average dropped to .244 this season, its lowest since the year of the pitcher in 1968, though offense picked up markedly following baseball's midseason crackdown on grip-enhancing substances for pitchers.
MLB’s stricter enforcement had the desired impact, ending a run of 12 consecutive full seasons in which strikeouts had set records annually.