MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Tuesday, September 29

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Greinke (R) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Minnesota Maeda (R) 2:00p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Greinke 0-2 14.2 6.75 Maeda 2-0 18.0 2.50

___

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Chicago Giolito (R) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Oakland Luzardo (L) 3:00p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Giolito 0-1 17.2 4.08 Luzardo 1-0 17.2 3.06

___

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Toronto Shoemaker (R) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 15.0 3.60 Tampa Bay Snell (L) 5:00p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 7.2 2.35

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Shoemaker 0-0 12.0 4.50 Snell 1-1 16.1 2.20

___

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA New York Cole (R) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Cleveland Bieber (R) 7:00p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Cole 3-0 21.0 0.86 Bieber 1-1 19.2 2.75

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.