MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Friday, October 2

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Miami Sánchez (R) 3-2 3.46 3-4 0-0 0.0 0.00 Chicago Darvish (R) 2:08p 8-3 2.01 9-3 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Sánchez 1-1 14.0 6.43 Darvish 1-1 20.0 2.70

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA St. Louis Flaherty (R) 4-3 4.91 5-4 0-0 0.0 0.00 San Diego TBD 10:08p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Flaherty 1-2 14.0 8.36 TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.