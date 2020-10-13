https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/MLB-Pitching-Comparison-15645270.php
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Wednesday, October 14
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|(R)
|5-1
|4.08
|9-2
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Houston
|TBD
|8:40p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|3-0
|18.0
|3.50
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
___
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|(L)
|3-0
|3.27
|5-5
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Atlanta
|Wright
|(R)
|6:05p
|2-4
|5.21
|4-4
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Urías
|0-0
|16.0
|3.94
|Wright
|2-0
|19.0
|2.37
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
