MLB spring training still a hot ticket in Arizona DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 5:21 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, fans at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick watch a spring training baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Diamondbacks sold out their entire spring allotment of tickets in less than 24 hours after they went on sale to the public. Approximately 2,200 tickets were sold for all 14 of the team's home games, with fans spread throughout the park in pods of two, four or six seats and masks are required except when eating or drinking. Jeff Chiu Show More Show Less
2 of5 Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Desmond announced Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 he is opting out for a second straight season. Desmond announced on his Instagram account that his “desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I'm going to train and watch how things unfold.” He added “for now" in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, right, walks with a member of the training staff as he heads to the dugout after leaving the game during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, in this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that Strasburg “is in preparation mode not in rehabilitation mode” at spring training after having surgery in 2020. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PHOENIX (AP) — Even during a pandemic, the appetite to sit in the sun and watch Major League Baseball spring training appears robust.
The Arizona Diamondbacks sold out their entire spring allotment of tickets in less than 24 hours after they went on sale to the public. Approximately 2,200 tickets were sold for all 14 of the team's home games, with fans spread throughout the park in pods of two, four or six seats and masks are required except when eating or drinking.