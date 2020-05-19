MLS All-Star Game in LA canceled due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.

The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues.

MLS was stopped two games into its season in mid-March because of the pandemic. The league is considering having all 26 teams resume play with a tournament at Walt Disney World outside Orlando, Florida.

The league and the MLS Players Association have exchanged proposals on how to resume play. The union estimates the league’s offer would cost players $220 million over time and that its proposal would cut $100 million from 2020 salaries that total about $310 million.

