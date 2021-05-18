MacKinnon, Grubauer lift Avs to 4-1 win over Blues in Game 1 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 1:14 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the tiebreaking goal 30 seconds into the third period and wrapped it up with an empty-netter, Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Gabriel Landeskog also added a third-period goal by tipping in a blue-line blast from MacKinnon. Cale Makar got things started for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche with a power-play goal in the first period.