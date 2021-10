VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wasn't present Wednesday for the opening of his three-day trial for involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

The 33-year-old Benzema's legal team told the court in Versailles that professional obligations made it “impossible” for him to attend. Valbuena's lawyer said he deplored the absence.