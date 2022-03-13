Madsen triumphs in playoff for first LPGA Tour victory March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 10:19 a.m.
1 of21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark kisses the trophy for photographs during the award ceremony after winning the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark poses with her trophy for photographs during the award ceremony after winning the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark waves after winning the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan Show More Show Less
5 of21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark lines up her shot on 7th hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen of the United States lines up her shot on 9th hole during the third round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Amy Yang of South Korea, left, hugs Xiyu Janet Lin of China after end of the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand smiles and walks along the green on the 14th hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Celine Boutier of France watches her shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand watches her shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand lines up her shot on 14th hole green during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Xiyu Janet Lin of China snacks on the 12th hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Xiyu Janet Lin of China lines up her shot on 12th hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Nasa Hataoka of Japan watches her shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Yuka Saso of Japan watch on fairway 1st during the final round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Danish player to win an LPGA Tour title after a dramatic second-hole playoff victory over Lin Xiyu of China at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday.
Both players set a new tournament record of 26-under-par 262 in regulation, and then birdied the par-5 18th in the first extra hole before the Dane sealed the win with a 7-foot eagle putt in the next to secure her biggest career victory.