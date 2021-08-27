Mahomes sharp as Chiefs roll to 28-24 victory over Vikings DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Aug. 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect Friday night, throwing for 117 yards and two scores in his only two chances with the ball and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale.
Mahomes was sharper than he'd been his first two exhibitions, finishing 8 of 9 with the only miss a throwaway with nobody open. Mahomes capped his first series against Minnesota with a 35-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, who'd run right by former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, then capped the second with a short TD pass to tight end Blake Bell.