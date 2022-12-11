Skip to main content
Maine 50, Merrimack 47

Turgut 1-3 0-0 2, Clayton 1-8 0-0 2, Tynes 4-7 4-4 12, Wright-McLeish 3-9 0-0 7, Juozapaitis 3-12 4-5 10, Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Filipovity 4-9 3-3 11. Totals 19-54 11-12 50.

MERRIMACK (2-11)

Minor 7-10 5-8 19, Bennett 0-8 0-0 0, Derring 2-4 0-0 6, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 6-12 0-0 13, Derkack 3-4 0-0 6, Stinson 0-0 0-0 0, Savage 1-5 0-0 3, Etumnu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 5-8 47.

Halftime_Merrimack 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Maine 1-16 (Wright-McLeish 1-5, Feierbergs 0-1, Filipovity 0-1, Tynes 0-1, Clayton 0-3, Juozapaitis 0-5), Merrimack 4-21 (Derring 2-4, Reid 1-5, Savage 1-5, Derkack 0-1, Bennett 0-6). Rebounds_Maine 26 (Feierbergs, Filipovity 6), Merrimack 29 (Minor 12). Assists_Maine 11 (Tynes 4), Merrimack 10 (Minor, Stinson 3). Total Fouls_Maine 8, Merrimack 12. A_1,712 (1,200).

