Makeup season to include football

While announcing plans on Tuesday for an "alternative season in the second semester for sports that do not complete at least 40% of games during their regularly scheduled season," including 11-on-11 football or any other fall or winter sport, the CIAC came out against independent football and urged schools not to let coaches take part.

The announcement says that football coaches can still work with their players through Nov. 21 on school-sponsored football activities, such as the 7-on-7 competitions that several leagues have put in place.

It emphasizes "school-sponsored," which may keep many coaches from being involved in any independent tackle football.

"The CIAC is aware of independent football teams that are forming to offer a limited number of high school aged players a full contact fall league. The CIAC does not endorse play in such in leagues," the plan says.

The CIAC's plan -- pandemic permitting -- includes a slightly earlier winter season, with games beginning Dec. 7 and a state tournament ending Feb. 21. That second-semester alternative season begins March 19 and runs through April 17. The true spring season has games starting April 23 and a state tournament ending June 27.

In its initial resistance to such a second-semester season for canceled fall sports, the CIAC had said it wanted to preserve a chance for a full spring season, since those sports lost their entire seasons in 2020 after the CIAC suspended games on March 10 with several winter tournaments ongoing.

The 2021 spring season was originally set to play its first games on April 3. Conditioning will start on April 11 now instead of March 20. Winter sports for 2020-21 were to begin practice on Nov. 30 or Dec. 3, with games either Dec. 14 or Dec. 17. They'll now begin conditioning Nov. 23.

As usual, the CIAC said that "all plans remain fluid."

CIAC Potential Alternative 2020-2021 Winter Season

Conditioning - November 23 - December 5

First date of winter contests - December 7

Last date to count toward CIAC State Tournament - February 5

CIAC State Tournament - February 8 - February 21CIAC 2021 Second Semester Alternative Season

Conditioning — February 22 -February 26

First day of Full Pads (Football only) — February 27

Scrimmage Dates—March 6 and March 12 or 13

First date of special season contests - March 19