Malick, Rodia named Shelton High’s SCC scholar athletes

SHELTON — Arianna Malick and Michael Rodia have been named Shelton High’s 2020 spring SCC scholar athletes.

Malick, with a 3.81 grade point average, was a three-year girls’ soccer varsity player, three-year girls indoor and outdoor track varsity starter and captain of the outdoor track team. She was also named to the SCC All-Academic Team.

Among her sports accolades were SCC Girls Soccer Tournament MVP, All-SCC Girls Soccer and SHS Track Most Promising Field Athlete. She also participated in the Senior All-Star Soccer game.

Academically, Malick was an honor roll student as well as a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, the National Honor Society and a SHS Student of the Month. She was a member of the SHS Class Act Sportsmanship Committee and volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, Apple Rehab and the Audrey Dreyer Food Bank.

“Arianna is a phenomenal leader with enthusiasm that radiates to the other athletes on the team,” said Jason Kymer, SHS head girls’ track coach. “The passion and intensity she has for training is on par with that of Olympians. Determined, athletic and a high sport IQ ... unstoppable.”

Rodia is a four-year performer with both the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams, captaining both squads. He finished with a 3.53 grade point average.

For outdoor track, Rodia holds the school record in 100m and 4x100m relay. He was the 100m SCC East Sectional Champion, placed second at SCC Championships, fourth place at Class LL and Open Championships and ninth at New England Outdoor Championships.

Rodia also set the conference and school record in the indoor track 55 meter dash at 6.44. Overall, he placed first in the 55m dash at the SCC East and SCC Championships, second in Class LL, fourth in the Open and third in New England.

Rodia is a New Haven Register All-Area Indoor Track selection and second team Outdoor All-State.

An honor roll student, Rodia is also a member of the World Language Spanish Honor Society and a volunteer at Central Methodist Church Nursery School.

Rodia will be attending UMass Amherst, where he will participate in the D1 track program.

“Michael was a unanimous choice for captain by his peers and coaches,” said Mike Gambardella, SHS outdoor track coach.

“He has been a dedicated and accomplished track athlete for four years,” added Gambardella. “He is a great kid and it breaks my heart that I won’t be able to see him compete this spring.”

