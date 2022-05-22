Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer May 22, 2022 Updated: May 22, 2022 1:08 p.m.
1 of8 Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola and his teammates celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Manchester City won the match against Aston Villa and secured the 2022 Premier League title. Dave Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.
City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gündoğan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in front in the 81st.