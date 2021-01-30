Man City making case for defense in latest EPL title charge STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 3 p.m.
1 of5 Sheffield United's Oliver Burke, right, is challenged by Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP) Laurence Griffiths/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP) Martin Rickett/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP) Laurence Griffiths/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Arsenal's David Luiz, right, tries to block a shot from Manchester United's Edinson Cavani during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP) Andy Rain/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Julian Finney/AP Show More Show Less
A last-minute consolation and a bundled effort from a long throw-in are the only goals Manchester City has conceded in nine games across all competitions in 2021.
Pep Guardiola, one of the most attack-minded coaches in soccer history, has constructed a virtually impenetrable defensive unit in his fifth season at City and it is providing the platform for the team's latest run at the Premier League title.