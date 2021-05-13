Man United fans protest again outside Old Trafford May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 5:06 p.m.
1 of14 Manchester United fans let off flares as they protest against the Glazer family, the American owners of Manchester United, before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested against the ownership outside Old Trafford on Thursday but did not disrupt the match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest.
There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.