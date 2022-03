ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and paralyzing someone who was trying to break up a fight between people watching a football game, a prosecutor said.

Reginald De’Aron Campbell, 24, was convicted Thursday of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after an Abbeville County trial, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said in a news release.