Mancini hits 2 HRs, Astros roll past Guardians 9-3
STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, and drove in five runs, leading the Houston Astros over the Cleveland Guardians 9-3 on Friday night.
Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game. Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.