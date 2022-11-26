Manhattan 72, Army 71

J.Roberts 7-9 3-3 17, Brennen 4-11 1-2 11, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Hayun 2-4 3-5 8, Nelson 4-12 3-4 13, Watson 3-6 0-1 7, Stewart 5-15 0-1 14, Padgett 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-16 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling