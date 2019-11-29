Mannion’s layup gives No. 14 Arizona 93-91 win vs Pepperdine

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nico Mannion’s fast-break layup with 4 seconds remaining gave No. 14 Arizona a 93-91 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night at the Wooden Legacy.

Colbey Ross’ off-balance jumper tied it at 91 before Mannion drove the floor for the winning basket. Ross’ heave from halfcourt went off the glass as time expired.

The game featured 24 ties and 13 lead changes as both teams shot 50 percent or better from the floor. Arizona was 18 of 25 in the second half.

Josh Green led the Wildcats (7-0) with 24 points, while Mannion, Dylan Smith and Zeke Ninaji scored 16 apiece. Ninaji added 11 rebounds and Mannion dished out 11 assists.

Kameron Edwards was Pepperdine’s leading scorer with 21 points. Skylar Chavez and Ross had 20 apiece.

The game was tied 42-all at halftime before Arizona jumped out to a 69-57 lead midway through the second half with a 13-2 run keyed by three consecutive 3-pointers from Green.

Arizona guard Nico Mannion, left, makes the go-ahead basket against Pepperdine guard Jade' Smith, right, late in an NCAA college basketball game at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Pepperdine (3-4) got back into the game with nine straight points, including six by Chavez. The Waves tied it at 74 on Kameron Edwards’ fast-break dunk off a steal with 6:47 remaining

Pepperdine went up 84-83 on Kessler Edwards’ 3-pointer, but that was its last lead of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: Three of the Waves’ four losses are to Pac-12 teams. They have an eight-game losing streak to teams from the conference, with their last victory coming against Washington State in 2012.

Arizona: The Wildcats had won their first six games by an average of 30.3 points, the largest margin in the nation. But coach Sean Miller’s squad was unable to take control of this one until the end.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: The Waves will take on Central Florida in the consolation bracket.

Arizona: The Wildcats will face Penn on Friday in the winners’ bracket.

