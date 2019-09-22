https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Maple-Leafs-Sabres-Sum-14458645.php
|Toronto
|1
|1
|1—3
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|3—5
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares (Muzzin, Kapanen), 13:10. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart (Eichel, Miller), 15:56.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson (Eichel, Dahlin), 7:50 (pp). 4, Toronto, Engvall (Kapanen), 14:45.
Third Period_5, Buffalo, Vesey (Reinhart), 9:05. 6, Toronto, Moore (Gauthier, Muzzin), 10:06 (sh). 7, Buffalo, Olofsson (Reinhart), 17:24. 8, Buffalo, Smith (Rodrigues), 19:08.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-10-13_34. Buffalo 12-10-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Neuvirth 0-0-0 (22 shots-20 saves), Hutchinson 0-0-0 (9-7). Buffalo, Hutton 0-0-0 (34-31).
A_17,224 (19,070). T_2:33.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brad Kovachik.
