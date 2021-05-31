Mariners rally past A's in 10th, improve to 5-0 in extras TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 8:53 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win.
The Mariners have won seven of eight and improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season.