Marist 62, Maine 61

Cooley 1-6 0-0 2, Ingo 2-3 1-2 5, Gardner 11-16 1-1 27, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Brickner 2-5 4-4 8, Farris 5-10 0-1 11, Daughtry 2-3 0-0 5, Salton 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-0 0, Belton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 6-8 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling