Marist 73, American 69

O'Neil 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 5-8 1-2 12, Knotek 2-5 0-1 6, Smalls 5-14 0-0 12, Stephens 3-8 0-0 7, Sprouse 4-9 2-2 14, Ballisager Webb 4-5 0-0 8, Donadio 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 3-5 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling