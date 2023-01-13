Marist 76, Canisius 58

Cooley 5-7 0-0 13, Ingo 1-3 1-2 3, Gardner 11-15 3-3 26, Harris 5-8 0-0 14, Brickner 1-3 7-7 9, Farris 1-9 1-2 3, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-0 2, Salton 2-3 0-1 4, Daughtry 0-0 2-2 2, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 14-17 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling