Marlins will allow fans, with capacity at about 25 percent STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 3:30 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins relief pitcher Alex Vesia (96) throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded Friday, Dec. 12, 2021, by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is shown before the start of a baseball game between the Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies in Miami, in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. The attendance-challenged Marlins plan to have fans at home games, although crowds will initially be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean up to around 9,300 spectators at the 37,446-seat ballpark. “We look forward to having the opportunity to have fans come back to our ballpark,” CEO Derek Jeter said Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
MIAMI (AP) — Small crowds at Marlins Park will be back this season.
The attendance-challenged Marlins plan to allow fans at home games, although crowds will initially be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.