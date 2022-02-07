Marner scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 4-3 in OT Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 11:43 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:51 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.
Auston Matthews also scored twice, and John Tavares and Morgan Rielly each had two assists to help Toronto get its sixth straight win. Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 6-2-0 this season.