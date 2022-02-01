Marner scores twice in Maple Leafs' 7-1 win over Devils MATT SUGAM, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 10:42 p.m.
1 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall, left, celebrates his goal with Jason Spezza as New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies, right, looks on during the second period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, left, and New Jersey Devils' Colton White, center, jocky for position in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies during the second period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier, left, trips up Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares during the first period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 New Jersey Devils' Ty Smith, left, collides with Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot during the second period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner, right, celebrates his goal with Justin Holl during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, left, tries to get control of the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza, right, celebrates his goal while New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies reacts during the first period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner, left, brings the puck up the ice during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies, right, reacts after Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting scored during the second period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 New Jersey Devils players, including Jack Hughes, right, wear jerseys in honor of the Lunar New Year before the NHL hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian, left, collides with Toronto Maple Leafs' TJ Brodie during the first period of the NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell, right, defends the goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday night before the All-Star break.
The Maple Leafs struck first at 2:13 into the first period after Jon Gillies fumbled the puck trying at the side of his net. Pierre Engvall corralled it at the back of the net and found Jason Spezza for the one-timer. It was Spezza's ninth of the season.