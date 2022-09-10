Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.