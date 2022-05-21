Marte homers to lead Mets over Rockies, 5-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DENVER (AP) — Sterling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees.

The second game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MST.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1) allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York.

Marte was away from the team following the death of his grandmother and was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game. His first swing of the day went deep into the left field bleachers to give the Mets a 2-0 lead two batters into the game.

When he crossed home plate, looked up and pointed to the sky.

“It’s a hard situation because it’s one of those things that’s going to be in my mind for a very long time,” Marte said of his grandmother’s death before the game. “Being around the team is a distraction, but...you have to go through it.”

Patrick Mazeika had a two-run double in the second inning to stretch New York’s lead and Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in the sixth made it 5-0.

C.J. Cron had three hits and Germán Márquez (1-4) allowed five runs -- four earned -- in six innings for the Rockies. Colorado has lost nine of its last 11 games.

ON ICE

New York third baseman Eduardo Escobar accrued 10 years of major league service and was celebrated by the team, which made a video to mark his milestone. The Mets gave him a bottle of champagne but he won’t open it yet.

“I’ll drink it once we become champions,” he said before Saturday’s first game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Buck Showalter said RHP Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw back in New York and he will eventually have a rehab start. ... RHP Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Rockies: Activated OF Kris Bryant (back strain) from the injured list before the game. Bryant had not played since April 25 in Philadelphia. He singled in four at-bats in the first game.

UP NEXT

RHP Trevor Williams (0-2, 4.20 ERA) will start the second game of the doubleheader for the Mets while Colorado had not announced a starter.