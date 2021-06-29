Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6 DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 11:24 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City’s skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.