Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66 TIM DAHLBERG, AP Boxing Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 5:22 p.m.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again.
One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page for Hagler's fans.