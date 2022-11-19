Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53

Fabrizio 0-1 0-0 0, Houston 4-8 1-2 9, Beckwith 3-9 0-0 8, Martin 4-12 0-1 8, McNamara 3-6 0-0 7, Arico 4-8 0-1 10, Brenner 0-2 0-0 0, Coman 0-1 0-0 0, Gardiner 1-3 1-2 3, Armant 1-2 0-0 2, Cagan 0-5 0-0 0, Lupianez 1-3 0-0 2, Bretz 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Lodge 0-1 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 2-6 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling