Mass.-Lowell 68, St. Francis (NY) 59

Grisby 3-4 2-4 8, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Higgins 2-11 9-11 14, Moreno 4-10 0-0 11, Wilcox 2-9 0-0 4, Clarke 6-10 1-2 13, Bethea 3-5 0-0 6, Howell-South 0-3 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-2 0-0 0, Sagnia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-19 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling