Mass.-Lowell 90, Sacred Heart 81

Galette 7-20 0-3 16, Johnson 9-14 5-6 24, Reilly 2-4 6-6 11, Sixsmith 3-10 1-1 9, Solomon 6-13 0-0 14, Thomas 2-7 2-2 7, Mello 0-2 0-0 0, Coursey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 14-18 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling