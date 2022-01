Matt Lockavitch, a CHSCA All-State linebacker, credits ‘the beasts’ playing on the defensive line for his leading the Shelton football team in tackles.

“We had two great defensive ends with Joey Giliotti and Jeff Wojtowicz, on top of Matt Weiner and Mike Camiglio playing inside,” said Lockavitch, a 6-foot-1 205-pound stalwart. “They opened lanes for me. They were in the backfield. That gave me a path to the football.”

Shelton coach Mike DeFelice knows there is more to it.

“Matt had some big boys up front to help him along, but that’s only part of the battle,” he said. “You have got to be in the right position. Film work, reading the play, teammates helping you all come into play. But when it comes down to it, when you get to the guy you better be able to make that tackle. Matt did that.”

Lockavitch paid his dues.

“I started playing flag I think when I was 7,” he said. “Then my parents trusted me to go play tackle and I never stopped playing football. I hoped to start but got the COVID year instead. I knew senior year was everything.”

DeFelice said: “Matt is a good leader. The kids looked up to him. He was there every day doing everything the coaches wanted done. He led by example. He knew what it was going to take having his older brother (Mike) go through the system He went through the AYF program. We knew he had ability and could get on the field and have an impact, which he did.”

Lockavitch played basketball until junior year, when he concentrated on getting stronger for one more go on the football field. Shelton posted a 7-3 regular season mark and advanced to the Class LL state semifinals. Lockavitch made a team-leading 93 tackles. Fourteen on those stops went for losses. He forced two fumbles and recovered a pair. He was in on 2.5 sacks of the quarterback.

“I’m proud of how we came ready to play,” Lockavitch said. “Many doubted us coming in. They thought we lacked some size and lacked some skill players than we had in past years. Michael Kinik at quarterback, an 8th grader who never played a snap of high school football, led us to a state semifinal football game. That’s impressive for him. We all worked together. It takes 11 players every time you are on the field. That’s how we played.”

Lockavitch is considering his next step.

“I’ve been looking at colleges. I’ve been accepted by four,” he said. “Some are DII, some DIII. I’m going over all the options and make the decision based on what it means down the road. I’ll see where football fits in. I’m looking at design and sports management. I’ve always liked designing things since I was a little kid. The class could be a mixture of architecture and design. There are a lot of fields for it.”

In the meantime, Lockavitch can be found in the weight room.

“I’ve been helping younger kids with weight training,” he said. “It is how I was taught. I love (assistant) Coach (Dan) Dunaj. He took me under his wing. He was hard on me when I first came in and taught me what it takes to be a Shelton football player. We spend a lot of time in the offseason running, conditioning, but even more time in the weight room. Our coaches never rest, neither should we.”

